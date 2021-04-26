LYNDON — The select board voted on Monday to hire a new town planning director and zoning administrator.
Nicole Gratton was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Annie McLean, who resigned in December to take a new job at Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA). McLean had been with the town for four years.
According to her resume and cover letter, Gratton has just completed her masters degree in Urban Planning from McGill University and has also studied at Kansas State University, Harvard University, Lyndon State College and the University of Vermont.
She has also interned at NVDA, worked as a “Community Developer” at First Universalist Parish of Derby Line, and as a teacher at Newport Elementary School and Holland Elementary School.
Planning director is a three-year position and zoning administrator is a one-year position. Gratton was appointed to both positions unanimously and starts work on May 3.
