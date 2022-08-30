Newport’s Jennifer Barrett Named To Vt. Superior Court

Jennifer Barrett

MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday his appointment of Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court.

“Jennifer has demonstrated her legal expertise, as well as her commitment to justice and public service, in her role as state’s attorney and I’m confident she will continue to set a strong example on the bench,” Gov. Scott said.

