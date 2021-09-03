Newport Shooting Suspect Denied Release

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle has denied a request for release by Newport City gang shooting suspect Michael Alamo Jr.
Alamo, 23, of Hartford, Conn., was charged by federal authorities in May for allegedly conspiring with Jaquan Flintroy, 26, Donta Flowers Jr., 27, and his father, Donta Flowers Sr., 44, to distribute fentanyl in Vermont. Police say Alamo was also one of five alleged Hartford drug dealers involved in a Nov. 30, 2020, dispute in Newport City that led to the shooting of a man in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot.
U.S. District Court
Alamo was also facing state charges of unlawful restraint and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl in Orleans Superior Court.
But in July, those charges were dismissed by State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett who was deferring to the federal prosecution of Alamo.
Alamo’s defense attorney, Mark Kaplan of Burlington, then filed a motion requesting the court release his client so Alamo could get treatment for his drug problem.
“Michael is interested in engaging in substance abuse counseling if released,” wrote Attorney Kaplan.
But the request was opposed by federal prosecutors.
“The nature and circumstances of this case are extraordinarily serious and involve the distribution of significant quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine, a shooting over drugs and drug proceeds, the brandishing of a firearm in connection with that shooting and the drug conspiracy, and fleeing from the police,” wrote Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt in his opposition to Kaplan’s motion.
“Alamo also has no ties to Vermont and having already fled from the police once,” wrote Ophardt. “Alamo has demonstrated that he has little interest in answering to his crimes here…Alamo is a risk of flight and a danger, particularly given the facts of this case and the strength of the evidence.”
Judge Doyle denied Kaplan’s motion following a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday, Sept 2.
Alamo remains in pre-trial detention pending further proceedings.
According to court documents, Alamo, Flintroy, Flowers Jr. and Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, argued with and then shot Donta Flowers Sr. in the leg. Flintroy is the alleged trigger-man in the case. The four then allegedly went to a city home, holding residents and a baby at gunpoint. All four suspects were later arrested, according to court documents.
