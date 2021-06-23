The victim in an alleged gang shooting in Newport last year was arrested by Vermont State Police on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting, threatening and demanding money from a Brownington woman in her home.
Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 45, of Hartford, Conn., has also been the subject of a federal arrest warrant after being indicted by a grand jury in May on drug conspiracy and distribution charges.
Flowers pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday to four counts of felony narcotics sale for allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine in Vermont in October and November of 2020. He was then ordered to remain in federal detention by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle.
Flowers is one of four defendants from Hartford, Conn. named in the superseding federal indictment which includes the man who has been charged with shooting him - Jaquan “Jay” Flintroy, 26. Also named in the indictment are Flowers’ son, Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 27, and Michael “Chappo” Alamo, 23.
U.S District Court
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller argued that Flowers should continue to be detained because he is a risk of flight and a danger to the community.
“In 2020, the defendant, Dante Flowers Sr. a.k.a. Pops, participated in a drug conspiracy in Vermont along with his son, Dante Flowers Jr., Jayquan Flintroy and Michael Alamo,” wrote Fuller in her motion for detention. “During the conspiracy, the defendant sold large quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine and he made considerable profit.”
Flowers Sr. was shot in the leg on November 30, 2020, in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot in Newport during what authorities are calling a “drug-related dispute” with Flintroy and Flowers Jr.
“The defendant recovered from his injuries and later returned to Vermont to sell drugs,” wrote Fuller.
Flowers’ court-appointed defense attorney Michael J. Straub of Burlington told the court he planned to submit a proposed release plan for Flowers so his client could participate in a residential substance abuse treatment program while the case is pending.
Brownington Arrest
Flowers is also facing possible state charges of assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged Brownington incident.
Fuller included some details of that incident in her argument for detention.
“On June 22, 2021, the defendant assaulted a female in Brownington, VT over a debt she allegedly owed him,” wrote Fuller in her motion. “In a post-arrest statement, the defendant admitted to selling drugs in Vermont…The defendant also has a serious criminal history which includes several controlled substance felonies, two assaults and a sexual assault. The defendant served numerous separate stints in prison on these convictions and appears to have served four years on a conviction for possessing narcotics.”
Trooper, K-9 Pursuit
According to state police, troopers responded at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to a residence on Willoughby Lake Road (VT 5A) in Brownington to conduct a welfare check on a person who was believed to be in danger.
Upon arrival, two male suspects fled into the woods. One of the suspects - identified by police as Flowers Sr. - was located in a nearby wood-line and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody with the assistance of a Newport Police K-9 unit.
The alleged victim was then interviewed.
“It was determined a male suspect, later identified as the accused and who is known to area law enforcement and considered dangerous, had entered the victim’s residence and assaulted and threatened her while demanding money,” wrote VSP Tpr. Daniel Lynch in a press release.
Police said the second suspect is still at large and his identity is currently under investigation. The alleged victim’s identity is being withheld by police at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Newport Shooting
Police said the shooting of Flowers Sr. in 2020 was driven by an attempt by Flowers Jr., Flintroy and two others to set-up Flowers Sr. and rob him of an estimated $5,000 and drugs.
Flintroy was a wanted man for more than a month until he was arrested on Jan. 6 by local, state and federal authorities.
He was then charged in Orleans Superior Court in March with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting and is being held without bail on a federal gun charge.
Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, is also charged in connection with the shooting as an accessory after the fact, eluding police and speeding.
Drug Task Force Investigation
According to court documents, Flintroy, Flowers Sr. and others had all become targets of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that started in 2019. The investigation found that the alleged dealers were involved in distributing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia counties, said federal agents in court affidavits.
A confidential source had reported that the senior Flowers and his son were listed as the first and second busiest drug dealers in Orleans County, said investigators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.