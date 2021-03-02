NEWPORT CITY - Voters re-elected long-time Mayor Paul Monette by a large margin in an unusual election Tuesday.

They also re-elected Alderman Melissa Pettersson.

Monette and Pettersson both defeated the same challenger, Carl King, who ran both for mayor and alderman.

Monette also defeated another challenger, Jesse Elliott, who ran against Monette in 2015.

The results for mayor were: Monette with 246 votes, King with 77, and Elliott 64.

The results in the alderman race were: Pettersson with 279 votes and King 95.

Also elected alderman was Chris Vachon, who ran unopposed for a position held by Dan Ross. Ross decided not to run again.

The city conducted its annual meeting as usual by Australian ballot.

