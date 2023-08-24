Newport Vt. Man Charged With Felonious Sexual Assault On 11-Year-Old Boy
Buy Now

Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

A duo from Stratford is charged with selling meth to a confidential source working with the DEA and a Newport man is charged with sexually assaulting a minor in the August round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court.

Rose C. Humiston, 31, of North Stratford, was indicted on a Class A felony count of acting in concert with Jacob Marshall, 31, of Stratford, to sell a quantity of methamphetamine.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments