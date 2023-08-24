Newport Vt. Man Charged With Felonious Sexual Assault On 11-Year-Old Boy

A duo from Stratford is charged with selling meth to a confidential source working with the DEA and a Newport man is charged with sexually assaulting a minor in the August round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court.
Rose C. Humiston, 31, of North Stratford, was indicted on a Class A felony count of acting in concert with Jacob Marshall, 31, of Stratford, to sell a quantity of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors said the sale was made on Nov. 15 in Northumberland to a confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and it came after Humiston was previously convicted of drug possession in 2014.
Jacob E. Marshall was indicted on two Class B felony counts of drug sales.
The first count charges him with acting in concert with Humiston to sell the methamphetamine on Nov. 15 in Northumberland and the second with selling methamphetamine on Oct. 20 in Stark to a confidential source working with the DEA.
Charles T. Mank, 32, of Lancaster, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine in Berlin on March 11, 2021.
Chyanne McKearney, 26, of North Stratford, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft of a firearm.
Between Feb. 1 and March 10 in North Stratford, prosecutors said McKearney stole a shotgun from “A.M.,” age 82.
Hazen Nault, 22, of Newport, Vt., was indicted on two special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
On Feb. 16 in West Stewartstown, prosecutors said Nault grabbed the genitals of an 11-year-old boy and forcibly attempted to direct the boy’s hand to his (Nault’s) exposed genitals in a “substantial step” toward sexual assault.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.