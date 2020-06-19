NEWPORT CITY — The Walgreens store in the Waterfront Plaza closed mid-week after an employee was evaluated for COVID-19, company officials confirmed.
The employee tested negative, store officials were telling callers.
The store was deep cleaned and reopened Thursday, a Walgreens Co. official stated Friday.
There are 14 positive COVID-19 cases in Orleans County as of Friday, with one new case reported according to the Vermont Department of Health.
There have been 1,144 positive cases in Vermont, with 56 deaths. Two are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 56 have died.
State health officials do not provide details about where people live or work who test positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of contracting it, in order to protect their privacy under federal health rules.
“Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in our store located at 59 Waterfront Plaza, Newport, Vt. is being evaluated for COVID-19,” stated Alex Brown of corporate media relations for Walgreens Co. based in Deerfield, Ill.
“In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises …”
They also may have aided the state in contact tracing until the individual involved tested negative.
“Walgreens champions the health and well being of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers. When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories.
Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store.
Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store …” Brown stated.
“We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures as guidelines evolve, and will continue to adjust our safety protocols accordingly to promote the safety and well being of our team members and customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.