Newport Woman Accused Of DUI

Dawn Mitchell, 28, of Newport, was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol Sept. 5 on US Route 5 in Derby. According to Vermont State Police, Mitchell was cited after troopers responded to a suspicious complaint near the Border Motel. Upon arrival, police said they met with several parties that reported an altercation.
Later, police said they learned Mitchell was an operator of a vehicle and was also impaired. Mitchell was arrested and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 24.
