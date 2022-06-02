ST. JOHNSBURY — A Newport woman was charged June 1 with auto theft, drug, and firearm violations at the Family Dollar parking lot on Railroad St.
Dispatched to that location in response to a report of persons selling drugs out of a vehicle, St. Johnsbury Police Officer George Johnson located the vehicle. Inside was Rachel Stanzione, 40, of Newport, and several other people, police said.
“Rachel referred to the vehicle as being her car,” Officer Johnson said. “The vehicle was later found to be a vehicle she had stolen from a residence in Derby Line. Inside the trunk of the vehicle was well over $1,000 worth of items stolen from a residence in St. Johnsbury, to include several firearm handguns and rifles, money of different amounts, antique coins, antique bills to include 1864 Confederate Notes, a sword and bayonet. Inside Stanzione’s purse was different amounts of substance believed to be both fentanyl and crystal meth.”
She was cited with a June 11 court date on the charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of methamphetamine (crystal meth), violations of conditions of release, operating without owners’ consent (automobile theft), and felony possession of stolen property.
