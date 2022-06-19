Newport Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

A Newport woman is facing attempted murder charges following an incident Friday that allegedly included her striking another person with her car.
Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham reports that Sarah Carpenter, 49, of Newport, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.
Newport officers were dispatched to Spring Street at 10:54 a.m. Friday for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. An initial investigation determined that three people had been arguing, and that Carpenter had struck the other people with blunt objects. Further investigation revealed that Carpenter had struck one of the other parties with her car and fled, states a police release.
The victim struck by the car suffered head and neck injuries and was taken by ambulance to North Country Hospital for treatment, and later released. The other victim, who said they were involved in a relationship with Carpenter, declined medical attention.
Investigating officers went to Carpenter’s home on South Avenue, where they observed a White Kia with damage consistent with the initial investigation. At about 5:02 p.m., Newport officers executed a search warrant.
Carpenter was taken to the Newport Police Station, where she refused consent to fingerprinting or allowing a booking photo as a result of her hostile behavior.
Carpenter is being held without bail. She will be arraigned Monday in Orleans District Court.
The incident remains under investigation by the Newport Police Department.
