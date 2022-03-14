A Newport woman accused of dragging a Vermont State Trooper with her car down the highway is now facing a federal drug conspiracy charge.
A criminal complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court against Angela R. Birk, 40, accusing her of conspiring with Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz and other individuals to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in Vermont.
Birk is already facing state charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle by dragging VSP Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with her car during a drug investigation near mile marker 134 in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 23.
Sgt. Tarricone was injured while trying to stop Birk from fleeing the scene.
U.S. District Court
Federal investigators say Birk’s silver Volvo had previously been spotted on multiple occasions at an alleged drug house located at 170 School Street in Westfield. Four occupants of the house were recently indicted by the government on drug charges including Rachael M. Goulet, 27; Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25; Romello “Danger” Appleton and “JC” Ortiz.
Police say the silver Volvo was also the vehicle Birk was driving when she allegedly dragged Sgt. Tarricone and that “JC” Ortiz was a passenger in the Volvo when she drove away.
Birk has now been accused by federal authorities of helping Ortiz traffic drugs into Vermont.
“Birk admitted to driving to ‘the city” twice with ‘JC’ - once in Massachusetts and once in Connecticut,” wrote Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in his report. “Based on my training and experience, I know that individuals use the phrase ‘driving to the city’ to refer to acquiring additional controlled substances from a large population base such as Springfield, Massachusetts or New Haven, Connecticut.”
Agent Vieth said Birk was paid in drugs.
“Birk stated she received ‘a sleeve’ and ‘a ball’ in exchange for driving JC to the city on the first occasion,” wrote Agent Vieth. “I interpret a ‘sleeve” as ten ‘bundles,’ or a total of 100 glassine baggies (‘tickets’) of heroin/fentanyl packaged together, and I interpret ‘a ball’ as an eighth ounce of cocaine or cocaine base.”
State police say Birk dragged Sgt. Tarricone with her vehicle for about 50 yards along the highway before he was able to let go of the vehicle and that she then fled police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Birk was apprehended two weeks later by state police during a traffic stop in Derby.
