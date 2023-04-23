Newport Woman Sentenced To 4 Years In Drug House Case

BURLINGTON — A Northeast Kingdom woman, who admitted to operating a crack house and housing some major and dangerous out-of-state drug dealers, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Kimberly Lindner, 52, of Newport had attempted during her sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon to downplay her key part in a crack cocaine and fentanyl drug conspiracy throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
Lindner maintained she was involved in illegal drugs only to keep her addiction going and she claimed a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent had told her personally she could trade for drugs to feed her addiction, but not sell to others.
That appeared to leave some in the courtroom in disbelief, including Judge Christina Reiss.
“It’s absurd,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller responded when asked in court her reaction.
Reiss asked Lindner for the name of the DEA agent that allegedly told her it was acceptable to get drugs to help her addiction. Lindner said she could not recall the agent’s identity, but later in the hearing she offered a last name through her lawyer.
The name does not match any of the DEA agents in Vermont and the agency was never involved in the wide-spread investigation that netted about 10 arrests.
Reiss, shortly before imposing the prison sentence, appeared to question Lindner’s claim of accepting responsibility. The judge wondered about several questionable statements Lindner provided in court.
The longtime judge said she doubted any DEA agent in Vermont – much less in the country – would ever tell anybody that it was fully acceptable to do illegal drugs to keep an addiction going.
Reiss also questioned Lindner’s claim that the Newport woman just bought drugs for herself and went into her bedroom and was never involved in the drug trafficking.
Reiss took a somewhat rare step to read in open court multiple sections of several pages from the pre-sentence investigation report about Lindner’s involvement in specific drug sales. It included verbatim transcripts of the recorded drug deals by Lindner as they went down.
Lindner also had claimed the drug dealers were not her friends, but belonged to her son. “I was just getting high in my room,” she claimed. “I had nothing to do with the operation.”
The federal grand jury also indicted Lindner on three counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl on April 7, April 20 and May 11, 2021. Those charges were dropped on Friday as part of her plea deal.
The fourth charge in the Lindner indictment maintained she knowingly and intentionally provided 269 West Main St. in Newport as a place for the unlawful storing, distributing and using of controlled substances in November 2020.
Defense lawyer Jordana M. Levine had argued for a sentence in the 10 to 12 month range due to Lindner’s mental health issues related to past domestic and sexual trauma. Levine said Lindner has struggled in life and she blew through a $135,000 life insurance policy within six months after her partner for 15 years, Cleo Atwood of North Troy, died in 2019.
Levine in her sentencing memo noted Lindner had been kidnapped from her home due to a dispute between her son, Drew, and other drug dealers. She said it was about the same time as her son being arrested on a charge of attempted second degree murder on her and two counts of aggravated domestic assault in January 2021.
Then-Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett charged Andrew “Drew” Lindner, 30, with attacking his mother, repeatedly with a broomstick about 2:48 a.m. on Jan. 6 at their West Main Street home. He has denied the three charges when arraigned. Kimberly Lindner reported she had been struck 15 times in the head and back with the broom by her son, leaving her bloodied, Newport Police said at the time.
Fuller, the prosecutor, asked for a 48-month sentence for running a drug house.
Fuller said Lindner has failed to grasp the serious situation she has found herself or understand the role she played in drug trafficking in the Northeast Kingdom.
Fuller said she “went out on a limb for her” a few times for Lindner over the past few years, including when she repeatedly tested positive for drugs on pre-trial release. Lindner, who was arrested in June 2021, was eventually allowed to go to Valley Vista in Vergennes and Jenna’s Promise in Johnson, but reoffended shortly after.
Fuller had noted following Lindner’s arrest that she was “an active user of controlled substances and by her own admission, she uses both crack cocaine and fentanyl daily.”
Reiss told Lindner she would get credit for any prison time she has served in pre-trial detention. Once she is freed from prison she will be on supervised release terms for three years, Reiss ruled.
Lindner, who had cooperated partially with the government in the criminal case, asked the court to see if she could avoid going to the federal prison in Danbury, Conn. because some co-defendants are housed there.
Reiss, before imposing the sentence, stated Lindner had “a significant role” by housing the drug dealers, who used guns and distributed large qualities of drugs.
“This is all going on in her house,” Reiss said in court.
The judge said Lindner could have been indicted on several more serious charges, including some with a mandatory minimum sentence. Yet prosecutors were lenient, Reiss said.
The dangerousness of the out-of-state dealers that Lindner hosted was underscored in a high-profile drug-related shooting near the Wendy’s restaurant in Newport on Nov. 30, 2020, records show.
Lindner maintained she didn’t know the background of the dealers when she opened her home to them.
“I didn’t realize how bad those guys were,” Lindner said in court.
“I was not a dealer. I was just trading for my addiction,” Lindner said about exchanging beds for her getting illegal drugs.
Authorities have said the group of out-of-state drug dealers were involved in the shooting near Wendy’s at the Waterfront Plaza. Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, then- 26, of Hartford, Conn. was eventually charged with attempted murder, records show.
The victim of the shooting – Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., then-44, of Hartford, Conn. had been identified earlier by a confidential police source as the biggest narcotics source in Orleans County, the ATF said in court papers.
The informant also said the victim’s son, Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., then-27, of Hartford, Conn. was considered the second biggest drug dealer in Orleans County, the ATF wrote at the time.
At Wendy’s the father and son Flowers got into an argument over drugs and Flintroy is believed to have fired a gunshot wounding the older Flowers in the left leg, court records show.
A second shot lodged in the floorboard of the car that arrived at the restaurant with four men, records show.
A state judge has said the case appeared to be right out of Hollywood: a fight among Hartford, Conn. drug dealers that led to the shooting in the leg of one man, an armed invasion at Lindner’s home in Newport City, a high-speed chase and a massive manhunt that was undertaken to find Flintroy, who also is known as “Uno.”
After the shooting Newport Police were called to 269 West Main Street by Lindner when the residence had been entered by the car full of suspects that were at the shooting, records show. The suspects only found Lindner and others, but soon left.
The two Flowers and Flintroy became targets of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that started in 2019 when it developed information about several people from Hartford, Conn. involved in distributing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia Counties, the ATF said.
The Vermont Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Newport City Police were all part of the investigation and drug sweeps as part of an elaborate case.
Lindner had pleaded guilty to running the crack house on Jan. 20, 2022 and allowed to remain free on conditions of release. In April 2022, Lindner violated her release by disclosing she had used crack cocaine and fentanyl before her change of plea on January 20, records show.
Court intervention was not requested at the time and Lindner was allowed to remain on release, records show. A second post-plea violation report was issued Oct. 6, 2022 for drug use and Lindner was arrested. She was again released on conditions Jan. 17, 2023 with the understanding she attend Valley Vista and Jenna’s Promise.
She was arrested for a third post-plea violation report concerning Lindner’s continued failure to abide by her conditions.
