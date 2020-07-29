CONCORD — A year ago a camper at Breezy Meadows Campground saw a newspaper article about the loss of free food for students in the area, and this year’s she’s taking action.

Bonnie Jacques grew up in Lyndon but now lives in Nashua, N.H. She spends her summers at the campground, and is now on a mission at her home away from home. On Saturday, she’ll be raising money for Sid’s Pantry food shelf in Concord by utilizing the campground’s pavilion for a raffle. At last count she said she had 65 items as raffle prizes, and that doesn’t include the handmade cornhole game boards donated by a fellow Breezy Meadows camper.

