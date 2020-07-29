Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Sitting on the upper deck of the Breezy Meadows Campground in Concord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Bonnie Jacques shows a copy of a Caledonian-Record newspaper article that served as inspiration for her to plan a fundraiser for Sid's Food Pantry in Concord. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Bonnie Jacques stands on the steps leading to her camper at Breezy Meadows Campground in Concord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The camper is full of items that will be raffled off on Saturday to raise funds for the local food shelf. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Standing on the deck of the Breezy Meadows Campground office building in Concord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, are, from left, campground co-owner Anita Matott, and seasonal campers Gloria Gammell and Bonnie Jacques. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Anita Matott, left, and Gloria Gammell show a fleece blanket on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, that Bonnie Jacques made as a raffle item for a fundraiser to benefit the food shelf in Concord. Matott is co--owner of Breezy Meadows Campground and Gammell and Jacques are seasonal campers there. The raffle will be at the campground on Saturday. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Breezy Meadows Campground is locating off Route 2 in Concord. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CONCORD — A year ago a camper at Breezy Meadows Campground saw a newspaper article about the loss of free food for students in the area, and this year’s she’s taking action.
Bonnie Jacques grew up in Lyndon but now lives in Nashua, N.H. She spends her summers at the campground, and is now on a mission at her home away from home. On Saturday, she’ll be raising money for Sid’s Pantry food shelf in Concord by utilizing the campground’s pavilion for a raffle. At last count she said she had 65 items as raffle prizes, and that doesn’t include the handmade cornhole game boards donated by a fellow Breezy Meadows camper.
