Newspaper Article Leads To Recovery Of Stolen ATV

A newspaper article recently led to the recovery of a stolen ATV.
But the East Haven man accused of stealing the machine told police that it was less about stealing something valuable and more about committing a good-hearted act of insurance fraud.
Damyon M. Norway, 30, has been charged in Orleans Superior Court with felony counts of burglary and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Norway, who failed to appear in court on Tuesday to answer the charges, is now the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Lisa A. Warren with bail set at $1,000.
On April 25, Vermont State Police received a call from Barton resident Deborah Leach, 60, who said her deceased husband’s All-Terrain Vehicle had been stolen from her garage in the middle of the night.
The missing yellow 2015 Can-Am Outlander 500, which is valued at $3,000, was entered into a police database as a stolen vehicle and a police press release was issued to the media asking the public for further information.
Two days later, 73-year-old local resident David Deth answered the call.
“David advised me on 04/26/2022 he had seen a yellow Can-Am ATV outside of Damyon’s residence,” wrote Tpr. Nathan Handy in his report. “David stated the ATV was covered with a tarp to conceal the ATV. David stated he did not think much of it until the following day when he had read my news release in the paper.”
Police said they then went to Norway’s residence at the corner of School Street and Haven Street in East Haven and located a yellow 2015 Can-Am Outlander in the backyard covered by a tarp and various objects including bicycles and skis.
Norway, who used to be in a relationship with the alleged victim’s daughter and had recently visited their Barton residence, later returned home and was placed under arrest as a suspect in the ATV theft.
But Police say Norway then started talking and admitted he took the machine.
“Damyon continued to say that he had his reasons ‘for doing it’ and stated no one would believe him,” wrote Trooper Handy. “Damyon said ‘they,’ referring to Deborah’s family, are going through a hard time and that Deborah’s husband passed away…Damyon divulged he took the ATV for insurance so that they would get payment and the ATV. Damyon said he knew it was ‘stupid’ and that he should not have done it.”
Norway faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
