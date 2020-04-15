Newspaper Pushing For Public Records

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonian-Record believes the public is entitled to details related to the recent suspension of a chief deputy and the results of the Vermont State Police effort to identify alleged violators of the stay-home mandate.
Separate requests for records were made within the last week according to provisions for open records within Vermont statutes.
Information related to the suspension of Chief Deputy Stephen Bunnell, of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, is being sought in Vermont Superior Court. Bunnell was suspended on April 3. Sheriff Dean Shatney said he could not reveal why Bunnell was suspended. The sheriff called it a “temporary relief of duty” for Bunnell. He continues to be paid — his salary, paid through public dollars, is $53,123.20 — and he still has possession of the sheriff’s department cruiser assigned to him.
Details related to Bunnell are sought through Margaret Villeneuve, clerk of the court in St. Johnsbury. In particular, documents related to a search warrant are requested. It is believed law enforcement applied for a search warrant, executed the warrant and property from Bunnell was seized.
Search warrants with seizures are considered public records.
The newspaper’s second request is for information obtained through the Vermont State Police Executive Order Reporting Tool.
State police have created an online submission process for anyone to register a complaint about someone failing to adhere to provisions of Gov. Phil Scott’s Executive Order related to business practices during the pandemic. The form gives a complainant options to identify a particular violation: Non-Compliance Lodging Property; Non-Compliance On-line reservation suspension; Non-Compliance In-person business operation; Non-Compliance Restaurant On-Premise Consumption of Food Or Drink.
Todd Smith, publisher of The Caledonian-Record, took issue with the existence of what he called the “ratline” reporting system. In a recent editorial comment, he wrote, “A system that sends armed police to someone’s property, based on a vague and anonymous complaint, seems neither educational nor innocuous. Particularly when paired with Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s press conference last week in which he detailed the enormous civil fines, criminal charges, and imprisonment in his tool belt for Executive Order scofflaws.”
The newspaper is asking the state to share the returns of information from the online form. The request was directed to Heidi Storm, Vermont State Police Records Administrator, on April 9. She responded on Monday, citing the need for more time.
“Because of the need for consultation with ‘another agency having a substantial interest in the determination of the request or among two or more components of the agency having substantial subject matter interest therein or with the Attorney General,’ the ten business day extension is invoked to process your request,” her response noted.
Smith said the records in both cases are matters of public interest and the information sought is necessary to help citizens gain relevant information about public officials and processes.
Smith said he’s not interested in who is being reported, he just wants to know if the government intends to keep that information secret.
