CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General John M. Formella warns New Hampshire residents about recent reports of fraudulent websites posing as legitimate Granite State small businesses offering their products online.

The scammers who establish these fraudulent websites may also establish fraudulent email addresses associated with the websites and use those addresses to “verify” the small business through legitimate organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, and Show Me Local. In New Hampshire, these scams have been identified in the firearms industry and heavy equipment sales industry.

