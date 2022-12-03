CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General John M. Formella warns New Hampshire residents about recent reports of fraudulent websites posing as legitimate Granite State small businesses offering their products online.
The scammers who establish these fraudulent websites may also establish fraudulent email addresses associated with the websites and use those addresses to “verify” the small business through legitimate organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, and Show Me Local. In New Hampshire, these scams have been identified in the firearms industry and heavy equipment sales industry.
The fraudulent websites, Formella stated, will typically advertise products for sale at deeply discounted prices compared to the marketplace, and provide an option to contact the company’s sales department to make a purchase. The scammers often insist the consumer pay for the products using a bank wire transfer.
Formella offered the following advice:
*Watch out for deals that are too good to be true. A deep discount could be the sign of a scammer trying to lure in a victim.
*If a deal does appear to be too good to be true, ask probing questions of the seller as to why the product is discounted.
*Ask to speak to the seller over the phone. Ask detailed questions and thoroughly verify a seller before deciding to purchase the product. These steps can be taken to verify a seller:
*Ask for references that can verify the legitimacy of the seller and contact those references.
*Confirm that the seller’s contact information, including but not limited to email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses, is consistent across all platforms. If there are multiples websites listing different phone numbers, email addresses, or other information, some of the information may be fraudulent.
*Visit the seller if possible. It is always best to see a product and meet a seller in person before committing to a purchase.
*Check with local law enforcement or the Attorney General’s Office to see if any complaints have been filed against the seller.
*Scammers are sophisticated, often producing fake invoices, contracts, logos, and contact information to give the impression of legitimacy.
*Know that anyone can set up a realistic website and social media pages that claim to be associated with a legitimate business. Scammers will sometimes purchase ads to direct you to their website.
*Do not make a purchase if a seller insists that you pay via money transfer service or gift card.
*Do not wire money to someone you do not know or who you have been unable to verify.
Those who have fallen victim to scams are asked to report it to their local police department and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office. Complaints can be filed at: https://www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints/index.htm, or by calling the Consumer Hotline at (603) 271-3641.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.