NH Announces 56 New Cases; Starts Reporting Cases By Town

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday.

Monday’s report was the largest daily increase of cases in New Hampshire to date. There have now been 314 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Monday’s report included 5 new cases in Grafton County.

