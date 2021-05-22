CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Director Elizabeth A. Bielecki recently announced that the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has received multiple reports of scammers contacting New Hampshire consumers by text message, impersonating DMV employees. Similar scams have been recently reported in other states across the country.
In one reported scam, New Hampshire consumers report receiving a text message claiming that the DMV is awarding the consumer with a cash prize for being a safe driver. The text message encourages the recipient to click on a link in order to claim their cash prize.
In another reported scam, a New Hampshire consumer reported receiving a text message from an individual that falsely represented they worked for the DMV and needed the consumer to text them back in order to update the consumer’s driving status.
The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles does not send unsolicited text messages to consumers. Any unsolicited text message that claims to be from the DMV is a scam. The DMV similarly does not award cash prizes.
Attorney General Formella offers the following advice to avoid falling victim to text message scams:
• Do not reply to an unsolicited text message from someone you do not know.
• Do not click on a link contained in a text message from someone you do not know.
• Any unsolicited text message, phone call or email that claims you have won or are entitled to money or a prize should be considered to be a scam.
• Do not provide money or personal information over the phone or by email to someone you do not know.
Consumers that have questions about a text message they receive that appears to be from the DMV should call (603) 271-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.