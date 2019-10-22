Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The New Hampshire Division of Parks & Recreation, Bureau of Trails, will host a public information session Oct. 30, regarding the northern extension of the Ammonoosuc Recreational Trail. The session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Littleton Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 77 Riverglen Lane in Littleton, N.H.
The meeting will focus on the first phase of rail removal and the overall plan and timeline for the trail development project, from Industrial Park Drive north to West Road in Bethlehem, N.H.
