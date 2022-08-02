NH Delegation Requests Funding For North Country Projects
The Littleton Select Board has chosen a consulting firm to undertake engineering and architectural services for the first phase of the Riverfront Commons project. (Contributed image)

The appropriations bills working their way through Congress contain several requests for funding of North Country projects and priorities.

The requests were made by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster and are part of the Congressionally Directed Spending mechanism that members of Congress are allowed to submit for inclusion in the appropriation bills that fund the federal government. While having a proposal selected by a senator or representative is the first step to receiving the funding, the requests still need to make it through the bill process and signed into law.

