Concord, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announces reports of a new scam that uses the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s logo and an email address “nhdot@swingmedia.xyz.” The scam email seeks payment for a speeding infraction and explains that failure to pay in full will result in a criminal investigation.

NH DOT will never send an email asking for payment for a traffic violation.

