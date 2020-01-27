Over the past week, New Hampshire has experienced at least three residential structural fires where smoke alarms were either tampered with and not working, or not present at all. Fires in Lebanon, Hooksett and Plymouth all occurred after dark while residents were sleeping. The fires in all of these instances were significant enough to cause the families living in these dwelling units to be displaced. As a state we are fortunate that none of these fires resulted in serious injury or death. However, we consider them to be red-flag warnings that we need more public education about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi wants to remind citizens that smoke alarms are critical to protecting your family’s life during a fire event. “Most people think a fire won’t happen to them. While we truly hope it doesn’t, we regularly see the devastating effects a fire can have on a family.” Parisi continued, “When there is a fire, smoke alarms are the biggest factor when it comes to giving people time to get out alive.”

