NH Fish And Game Respond To Snowmobile Crashes
Buy Now

The rider of this snowmobile suffered a serious leg injury on March 10.

PITTSBURG, N.H. — EMTs and conservation officers were again summoned to the scene of a snowmobile crash March 10 in Pittsburg which caused a serious leg injury.

The victim, Megan Lemire, of Nashua, N.H., was less than an hour into her first snowmobile ride when the crash occurred. She was operating south on Murphy Dam Road when she lost control while attempting to turn the snowmobile. It went over a bump in the trail, causing her to inadvertently throttle, accelerating her machine into a dam gauging station next to the trail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments