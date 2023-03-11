NH Fish And Game Respond To Snowmobile Crashes

PITTSBURG, N.H. — EMTs and conservation officers were again summoned to the scene of a snowmobile crash March 10 in Pittsburg which caused a serious leg injury.
The victim, Megan Lemire, of Nashua, N.H., was less than an hour into her first snowmobile ride when the crash occurred. She was operating south on Murphy Dam Road when she lost control while attempting to turn the snowmobile. It went over a bump in the trail, causing her to inadvertently throttle, accelerating her machine into a dam gauging station next to the trail.
While her machine was accelerating, Lemire caught her leg in the track and suspension of the snowmobile, trapping her to it. An emergency call was placed and rescuers rushed to her aid.
Rescuers and good Samaritans had to remove the suspension of the machine to free Lemire. Due to the nature of her injuries, a call to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter was placed by rescuers.
Lemire was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, and from there to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
There have been several snowmobile accidents in recent weeks in the North Country, and NH Fish and Game personnel remind all riders to operate within their limits and be mindful of ever-changing trail conditions while out enjoying the last weeks of winter.
Minor Injured In Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash
Pittsburg - On Saturday, March 11, rescue personnel, along with two New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, responded to the area of Cheese Factory Road at the intersection of Town Farm Road, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a 911 call for a juvenile who was injured in a snowmobile crash. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.
The female operator involved was identified as Christina Cobb, 32, of West Melbourne, Florida. Scene investigation and witness statements show Cobb was riding with a group of family members on Corridor Trail 20 when she failed to negotiate a downhill left hand turn. This resulted in the snowmobile and its occupants to exit the travelled portion of the trail, ending up 12 feet down in a ravine.
Cobb was uninjured but the 9-year-old passenger suffered injuries to his upper body. The juvenile passenger was extricated from the ravine by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue. The juvenile was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team then relayed to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital before being transported by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is still on going.
