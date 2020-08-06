THOMPSON AND MESERVE’S PURCHASE, N.H. — On the evening of Aug. 5, Fish and Game Department conservation officers responded to the Jewell Trail on Mt. Washington to assist a family of six which had become fatigued and stranded by darkness.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Neil Sullivan, 48, of State College, Pa., made a call to 911 and related that he and his family had been hiking the Jewell Trail, but due to fatigue and darkness had become disoriented and did not know exactly where they were. Included in the hiking party were four children, ranging in ages from seven to 14.

