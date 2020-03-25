Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, is taking steps in preparation for an anticipated increase in food insecurity due to the statewide impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency. Along with increasing food purchasing, the New Hampshire Food Bank is working with agencies across the state to provide critical resources and to understand where the need is greatest. The New Hampshire Food Bank established a dedicated webpage, www.nhfoodbank.org/covid-19/, to provide a secure online portal for making donations, and also to keep employees, partners and clients informed.
“We are already seeing an overall increase in orders and we are seeing a number of agencies that have not needed our resources in some time reaching out and placing orders for food,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “With many people now out of work, coupled with families who typically depend on free and reduced school meals, we know the need is rising fast and we are taking every possible step to ensure we can provide food to those in need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.