State forestry and local fire officials across New Hampshire are warning residents and visitors to use extreme caution with the disposal of woodstove and outdoor wood boiler ashes due to dry spring conditions. Small brush fires were reported in several communities in the southern part of the state during the last week that were ignited by the careless disposal of hot wood ashes.
As New Hampshire continues to experience fluctuating weather conditions requiring the use of wood heat, it is important to be aware of the increasing fire danger and to practice proper disposal techniques for wood ash.
