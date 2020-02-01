A New Hampshire fugitive charged with a violent crime was found by police in St. Johnsbury.

Daniel Grimes, 41, was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court as a fugitive from justice Tuesday. Grimes waived extradition and agreed to return to the Granite State to face charges of second degree assault by strangulation, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and obstructing a report of a crime.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments