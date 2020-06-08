It’s been a tough time to fund-raise.
Simply put: There’s less money to give during the current economic downturn, and what’s left is being channeled to COVID-19 causes and social justice efforts.
So what are local organizations to do?
More than 500 non-profits across New Hampshire will participate in tonight’s 24-hour online giving event, NH Gives, which runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation will match every gift up to $1,000 for the first $250,000 given during the event.
Eleven local organizations will participate: Four in Littleton (Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, The Upstage Players, White Mountain Science Center, North Country Health Consortium), three in Franconia (Franconia Children’s Center, Turtle Ridge Foundation, and Secret Sock Society), two in Bethlehem (The Colonial Theatre and Bethlehem Trails Association) and one each in Whitefield (Weathervane Theatre) and Guildhall, Vt. (Stable Connections).
NH Gives could provide those groups a much-needed boost during a lean fund-raising season.
“We rely on large gatherings and events as fundraisers. It’s more of a challenge to bring in donations right now because we can’t hold those big gatherings [because of COVID-19],” said Kelly McCann, treasurer of the Bethlehem Trails Association. “So having an online platform where people can give safely and effectively, that makes a big difference.”
A cash infusion would allow the year-old Betehlehem Trails Association to grow its eight-mile network, complete a downtown skills park, and expand outdoor recreation in the age of social distancing.
“The more money we raise, the more miles of trail we can build,” McCann said.
Meanwhile NH Gives can give hard-hit performing arts organizations a shot in the arm.
Groups like The Colonian Theatre and The Upstage Players face a lengthy stoppage — potentially 12 to 18 months — until audiences can return to live concerts and theater.
“We don’t know when we’ll open, so any donations help, especially at this time,” said Steve Dignazio, executive director of The Colonial Theatre.
Closed indefinitely, The Colonial Theatre and The Upstage Players are positioned to survive this year through multiple funding sources — federal funding, cash reserves and generous community support. Both received Paycheck Protection Program loans. The Colonial has 800 paid members.
However if the shutdown extends into next summer of fall, and continues to block ticket revenue and major fundraisers, those organizations will need more help. That’s where efforts like NH Gives comes in.
For some, the 24-hour event could provide a big boost.
Donations to The Upstage Players will be matched two-to-one through the first $10,000, thanks to a private donor.
Even if the marquee is dark and the ticket booth is closed, those funds would allow The Upstage Players to pay their bills and launch an extracurricular theater education program at local elementary schools, which could begin this fall (virtually if needed).
“People could give us three dollars for every dollar they donate [through the first $10,000],” said Upstage Players artistic director Andrew Lidestri, adding “We’re going to weather this storm and we are going to survive. However we worked for the last 10 years to build up our finances [and] as the months go by we watch that piece deplete. To be a success on the other side we need to close that gap. We don’t want to burn through our reserves.”
Non-profits across the state are concerned about emptying their stockpiles of cash to survive the pandemic, and the pandemic-related economic downturn.
That explains why this year’s NH Gives has taken on greater importance, Lidestri said.
“This year feels like a bigger deal for everybody, because we were all stopped in different ways,” he said. “The stakes seem higher.”
It’s not just high stakes for the non-profits. The communities also have a lot to lose.
Dignazio noted The Colonial draws more than 11,000 people annually to Bethlehem and pumps another $400,000 into the local economy.
“The thing to stress is the economic development, which is part of our mission,” he said, noting that Colonial ticket buyers “fill up restaurants, buy gas, hire babysitters.”
“It’s not so much the venues themselves but the ancillary income they generate for our small businesses and mom and pop stores. That’s where the focus should be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.