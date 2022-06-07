NORTH COUNTRY — It’s time to give.
NH Gives, a 24-hour online fundraising event for New Hampshire non-profits, is going on now.
Hosted by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, NH Gives (www.nhgives.org) is raising funds for 591 profits statewide.
That includes 14 located north of the notches.
One of those is Theatre UP in Littleton.
Formerly known as The Upstage Players, Theatre Up received $16,706 through last year’s event.
NH Gives has been key to helping Theatre UP, and other area non-profits, survive the pandemic economic downturn.
This year Theatre UP seeks funding to continue putting on shows and to help secure a permanent home for its performances, education, administration and storage.
“For us, [NH Gives is] an easy way to reach not only our regular supporters, but a new generation of donors. People enjoy giving right through their social platforms and get excited to watch their money double through the matching grants. It has helped fund huge parts of our productions for the past two seasons,” said Theatre UP artistic director Andrew Lidestri.
Another participating organization is The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, which received $51,000 through NH Gives last year.
Those funds helped the Colonial to install a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, which have enabled the performance venue to operate year-round and at full capacity during COVID-19.
“It was huge for the Colonial. These giving days really help call attention to non-profits across the state and really help galvanize communities,” said Colonial Theatre Executive Director Christine Kelly.
Funding for the HVAC system, Kelly said, allowed The Colonial to make it through the pandemic and remain a regional cultural center and economic driver.
“We hadn’t done live shows during the 2020 and 2021 season and getting the funds for the HVAC system, implementing it, and re-opening with live shows allowed us to get back in full swing,” Kelly said. “Our takeaway from [last year’s NH Gives] was not only ‘Wow, our community is generous’ but also ‘Our community cares. We were really overwhelmed by the support we received.”
Other local organizations taking part in this year’s NH Gives are the Littleton Studio School, White Mountain Science Inc., Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network, Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, Gale River Co-Op Preschool, Women of the Mountains Birth (WOMB) Initiative, Franconia Soaring Foundation, Franconia Ski Club, North Country Chamber Players, Taproot Farm and Environmental, Stable Connections, and Tomten Farm and Sanctuary.
NH Gives runs from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
For more information or to make a donation visit www.nhgives.org.
Last year’s event shattered records as 14,000 donors gave more than $3.8 million to 584 organizations statewide.
In its seventh year, NH Gives has raised over $8.5 million for New Hampshire non-profits since 2016.
