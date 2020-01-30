Press release issued by NH Department of Health and Human Services

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) announces that two individuals in New Hampshire with recent travel to Wuhan City, China, have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the negative tests and both patients have fully recovered. DHHS will continue to monitor for new suspect cases of this new coronavirus for individuals who develop fever or respiratory symptoms after traveling to the affected areas in China.

