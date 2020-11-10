Calling on New Hampshire residents to remain vigilant in practicing the public health safety measures we know help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, New Hampshire’s clinical leaders released a joint statement highlighting the importance of doing what we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.

We are not powerless in this public health crisis. Each one of us can play a critical role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by practicing everyday prevention measures like social distancing, wearing masks when in public, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.

