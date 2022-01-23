NH House Bills Target Changes To Solid Waste Management, Landfill Siting

After the New Hampshire Senate last year voted to kill House Bill 177, which sought to prohibit any new landfill within two miles of any state park, North Country lawmakers took the input they received and are back with another bill relative to permits and the siting of new landfills in the state.
House Bill 1454, prime-sponsored by state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, and co-sponsored by state representatives who include Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown; Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton; Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill; Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, as well as state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, focuses instead on new landfill siting within a proscribed distance of groundwater sources and uses time as the measure.
On Tuesday, HB 1454 — along with House bills that seek to implement a deposit of 10 cents on beverage containers (known as a “bottle bill”) establish a committee to study ways to extend landfill capacity and the siting criteria for new landfills, establish another committee to study the extended responsibility of producers to provide relief to solid waste disposal costs borne by municipalities, and require applicants of landfills to obtain a bond against all damages — went to a hearing before the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Environment and Agriculture Committee.
In short, HB 1454 would prohibit the siting of any new landfill in an area where the groundwater from the landfill could reach the nearest perennial tributary, river, lake or coastal water within five years of migrating off-site.
Helping Tucker draft the language of HB 1454 is Adam Finkel, of Dalton, an environmental sciences professor and a former director of health standards programs with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“There are two big changes in it,” Finkel said Friday. “They both were motivated by specific criticisms we got last year [from several lawmakers]. The weight of the criticisms were why state parks? If you’re trying to protect drinking water or the environment around waterways, then why not go directly to that? The second is we were told a fixed radius of two miles was ‘arbitrary.’ We changed it from a fixed distance of two miles to a variable distance of five years, where the years come from measuring the speed at which groundwater flows and multiplying it out and converting speed to time, which equals distance.”
The formula is common and is used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which suggests two years, five years or 10 years and for three decades has advised states and towns on the concept of how long it takes groundwater from a facility to reach a sensitive water area like a wetland, lake or river, he said.
Available software can quickly calculate the time, he said.
The concept, said Finkel, is if contaminated groundwater is detected and is moving toward a waterway, it will take time and money to fix it.
“Two years is the minimum the EPA uses and they use up to 10,” he said. “We picked five, which is in the middle.”
Despite the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services claiming HB 1454 would cost the department and municipalities money, it would clearly be a cost savings, said Finkel.
“First of all, there’s no cost to the applicant because the test to determine how fast the groundwater moves has to be done anyway,” he said. “It’s just saying you do that on the first day and send in a letter saying we’re going to apply with a 2,000-page report and hundreds of thousands of dollars in filing fees based on our belief that we’re far enough away from the waterways given that we did a test on how the groundwater moves. Since they’re doing it anyway, it just saves them enormous money for not having to do a full application that’s not going to pass. And DES will be reviewing fewer applications and more applications that make sense. It can’t possibly cost them money.”
The bill would allow the state to not even look at an application that doesn’t meet the minimum five years, he said.
He called the idea that HB 1454 would cost municipalities money “crazy” because all that the bill does is channel where a landfill can go.
“It’s going to save money because the biggest expense is hundreds of millions in remediation money,” said Finkel. “Presumably, if you put it in the right place there won’t be a need for that.”
Maine uses six years, and in New Hampshire, the municipally-owned Mt. Carberry landfill near Berlin used the time formula in its application 10 years ago and in its most recent application, he said.
“They are 60 to 150 years away from the tributary of the Androscoggin River, and DES seems very familiar with that idea, and they should be,” he said. “It’s not a brand new crazy idea. It’s how ground water works. You would pick miles if you were thinking in units of distance and we’re picking time because it allows you to change the distance based on the site.”
Existing New Hampshire rules allow a landfill to be located 200 feet from a waterway.
But even a fixed distance between a new landfill and a river, wetland or lake can be different because there is fast soil, like gravel, and slow soil, like clay, said Finkel.
“It can vary by over a million-fold at how fast the water moves,” he said. “Literally, on the first day you can figure out how fast the groundwater moves.”
Casella Waste Systems has proposed a new commercial landfill beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, which prompted the previous two-mile, landfill-state park buffer bill.
As for groundwater, the flow from Mt. Carberry is about 15 feet per year, while the groundwater in Dalton is measured by a flow rate of about 10 feet per day, making Dalton about 400 times faster and meaning contaminated landfill groundwater at the Dalton site would reach a waterway in just three weeks, said Finkel.
In her testimony before the House committee on Tuesday, Tucker said HB 1454 is based on one basic and indisputable fact, and that is “there are sensible places to site landfills and senseless places to site them.”
“It’s inappropriate and dangerous to build a landfill where groundwater speeds away toward a lake or river,” said Tucker. “It is appropriate and safe to locate a landfill where groundwater happens to flow very, very slowly toward a lake or river.”
All landfills eventually leak, and that’s not only an EPA conclusion from the 1990s, but one the EPA continues to believe today and that is supported by new peer-reviewed studies, said Tucker.
She also said New Hampshire is not projected to have a landfill capacity shortfall until 2034.
The vast majority of testimony before the House committee was in support of HB 1454 and the other bills, and the more than 200 people joining the hearing online were in support, versus one not in favor.
HB 1454 does not pertain to expansions of existing landfills.
Remember last year's HB177? No landfills within 2 miles of a state park?
The sponsoring legislators claimed this was a general rule, applicable everywhere. "Oh, no", they cried, this HB177 has nothing to do with stopping the Dalton landfill or attacking property rights. We'd never do that. We're sophisticated, fair people. This is all about protecting ALL state parks!
That was of course untrue. Which is why HB177 failed in the state senate.
State senators don't like the idea of using special state legislation -- state spot zoning attacking a single property owner -- to sneakily stop a project. This is unfair, bad for NH's business reputation and an assault on property rights.
And this year, pretty much the same sponsors have come up with HB1454. They advertise they've worked with people with amazing credentials! They breathlessly claim, once again, that the bill is all about good science, protecting groundwater everywhere in New Hampshire!
But all the words and complexities are just a ruse. The new bill, instead of tossing out the pretext of "2 miles from a state park", uses a new disguise, "how far groundwater travels in 5 years".
Don't be fooled. This bill is aimed at only one thing. Stopping the Dalton landfill and attacking a single property owner's rights to develop his land.
Don't take it from us. Look no further than the North Country ABC FB page, which loudly invited all of their followers to come out to support HB1454 to "stop the landfill development at Forest Lake State Park". (They apparently don't know the development is proposed on private land?)
As the phrase goes, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. HB1454, just like HB177, is unfair, pretextual legislation that tries once again for a kill shot on a single project.
No matter how many of our local state legislators and their supporting "credentialed" folks line up to support this new legislation, no matter how many Rube Goldberg contraptions they put on top of wrongful, pretextual legislative spot zoning, this bill will fail. For the same reasons HB177 failed. Serious legislators in the state senate won't go along with legislating away a single project.
After HB1454 fails this year, what can we expect next year? How about a "bear version" of HB177/HB1454?
"No new landfill can be built if a bear, walking from the proposed landfill site at a normal pace, could reach specified water bodies within 5 days".
The pretext? If the bear eats trash at the landfill and has to poop it might dirty the water. This will protect ALL the state's water bodies! It's good science! Wildlife scientists, time-motion experts and lots of other people with many credentials support it!
The reality? A bear can walk from anywhere in Dalton to Forest Lake in a single day. So the bear pretext legislation -- just like the state park pretext and water flow pretext bills -- would kill the Dalton landfill. Which is what this is all about.
We're confident the state senate wouldn't take the "bear version" seriously. And for the same reasons, the state senate won't advance HB1454. It's equally tainted legislation with the same flaws.
We don't support the Dalton landfill. It's poorly and unfairly designed in multiple ways and threatens the important and valid interests of nearby landowners.
But bad legislation like HB1454 is not the right way to protect these interests.
With all the lipstick, it's still a pig.
