MANCHESTER, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB1182 into law July 24, making New Hampshire the first state in the country to create a legal framework for registering, inspecting and plating roadable aircraft (also known as flying cars).

This framework will allow a simple and clean integration of this new means of transportation into state roadways, and reinforces New Hampshire’s commitment to supporting innovation and new technologies in the state. HB1182 establishes procedures enabling roadable aircraft to utilize the infrastructure available to other motorized vehicles. However, it prohibits the landing or taking off on public roads.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments