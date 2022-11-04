NH Man Aided After Injuring Leg Descending Imp Trail

GREENS GRANT, N.H. — At 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, N.H. Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had sustained a lower leg injury while descending the Imp Trail in the White Mountains.
Alton Woods, 63, of Hooksett, N.H., was almost finished with a loop hike that started at the 19 Mile Brook Trail when he slipped and hurt his leg to the point where he was unable to continue hiking.
His hiking companion called for help and personnel from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded and were the first ones at the staging area. AVSAR reached Woods within 20 minutes from the rescue staging area.
Conservation officers assisted in carrying Woods down the mountain. Woods reached the staging area at 6:05 p.m. and was transported by Gorham ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further treatment.
“The hasty turnout of many volunteers from AVSAR made light, quick work of this rescue,” stated Fish & Game Sgt. Glen Lucas. “Rescues such as this one could not be completed in such a way if not for an amazing volunteer base such as AVSAR.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.