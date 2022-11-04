NH Man Aided After Injuring Leg Descending Imp Trail

A hiker was hurt on the Imp Trail on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

GREENS GRANT, N.H. — At 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, N.H. Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had sustained a lower leg injury while descending the Imp Trail in the White Mountains.

Alton Woods, 63, of Hooksett, N.H., was almost finished with a loop hike that started at the 19 Mile Brook Trail when he slipped and hurt his leg to the point where he was unable to continue hiking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments