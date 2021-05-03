NH Man Blows Second Chance From Judge

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Bethlehem, N.H. man accused of fleeing a cab without paying the $200 fare earlier this year in St. Johnsbury.
It’s the second time Gavin Laleme, 19, has failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court as directed to answer a misdemeanor charge of theft of service. Laleme was originally scheduled for arraignment two weeks ago but he failed to appear in court leading Judge Michael J. Harris to issue a judicial summons instructing Laleme to appear at a re-scheduled arraignment hearing on Monday, May 3.
Caledonia Superior Court
But on Monday, Laleme failed again to appear.
Judge Harris then granted a request by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul to issue an arrest warrant for Laleme with bail set at $25 cash.
“We tried the citation, it didn’t work,” said Paul. “We tried to do just the summons, it doesn’t work. He does have some history in NH. I think we have no alternative but to move up the ladder.”
Judge Harris noted on the record that Laleme’s criminal history includes a New Hampshire conviction of receiving stolen property in February of 2020.
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury police said they received a report on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 1:02 p.m., from a taxi driver who reported that a man he had picked up at a Burlington, Vt. gas station and driven to Cole’s Redemption on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury had fled without paying the fare. Police said Laleme overdosed on drugs about 45 minutes after fleeing the cab at a nearby apartment at 88 Elm Street in St. Johnsbury.
Police said Laleme later admitted during an interview to fleeing the taxi without paying the fare.
If convicted of the charge Laleme faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
