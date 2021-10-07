A Dover, N.H. man is accused of making a bloody mess in the Emergency Room at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury this summer.
Charles Cressy, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
According to court documents, state police responded to NVRH at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, for a report of a man “throwing his blood around in the ER.”
Caledonia County Superior Court
Troopers located Cressy in the parking lot, sitting in a beige Chevrolet Cobalt with dried blood on his hand and arm.
“He told me that he had come to the ER because he had run out of his prescription medication and did not want to detox,” wrote Tpr. Sean Brennan in his report. “He advised that the nurses did not do anything for him and told him he was going to have to detox for the weekend until he could get his prescription filled on Monday. Cressy told me that he did pull the IV out of his arm and admitted he was mad about the situation.”
Police then entered the hospital and spoke with Dr. Tara Bugbee who said that Cressy had pulled his IV out and “started whipping it around causing blood to go on the floor and the walls,” according to the report.
“She said that the ER had 7 of its 9 beds full and that Cressy was yelling at the staff using vulgar language and calling the nurses, “c***s.”
Witnesses said that when Cressy was discharged he left the building and threw his discharge papers on the ground.
If convicted of the charge, Cressy faces a possible sentence of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.