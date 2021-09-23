A New Hampshire man died early Thursday morning after his truck crashed in the town of Brunswick.
Vermont State Police say Kenneth Thompson, 59, of Pittsburgh, N.H., was operating a 2002 Ford pick-up that was towing a trailer on Route 105 west when he lost control on a corner near Notch Pond Road at 4:42 a.m.
Police say the truck went off the roadway, collided with some trees and then overturned. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Police say the road was wet, the truck was totaled and Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt.
“It’s a very sad case,” said Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi on Thursday. “Mr. Thompson was probably on his way to a job site. A relatively small one-half-ton pickup truck towing a relatively large equipment trailer probably contributed to an inability to control the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle going off the road and overturning.”
Route 105 was fully or partially closed for about four hours Thursday morning due to the crash.
The Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire Department and Groveton EMS responded to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.