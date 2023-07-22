NH Man Settles Drunken High-Speed Chase Charges

A New Hampshire man who fled police at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour reached a plea agreement with prosecutors just before his trial was scheduled to begin in Essex Superior Court.
Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded guilty to eluding law enforcement officers, driving with a license suspended for DUI and drunken driving in exchange for a sentence of 18 months to seven years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve in prison.
“He pleaded while the jury was waiting to start the trial,” said Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi. “When he completes the risk reduction programming in a Vermont correctional facility, he will then be on probation and transferred back to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections to oversee his probation.”
Essex Superior Court
Parker was represented by defense attorney Laura Wilson. Parker has multiple drunken driving convictions on his criminal record. The state dismissed a charge of gross negligent operation as part of the plea deal.
New Hampshire Police said they attempted to stop the car Parker was driving in Colebrook, N.H., on the evening of Feb. 15 because the car was operating without most of its lights.
Police said the car did not stop, then crossed over the Vermont border into Lemington and headed south on Route 102.
The New Hampshire police contacted the Vermont State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
But police said Parker still refused to stop despite multiple police units pursuing him. But Parker was again spotted on Route 2 in Lunenburg by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel.
Parker then turned onto Perkins Road in Lunenburg - a class 4 road that turns into a snowmobile trail.
“The vehicle got stuck on the snowmobile trail,” wrote Deputy Engel in his report, “I performed a high-risk motor vehicle stop from my cruiser, which he complied with. I had the male come to the rear of his vehicle and put his hands on the roof. I checked for additional occupants in the vehicle, there were none. I cuffed the operator and walked him back to my cruiser.”
Parker had been facing a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and $16,000 in fines.
