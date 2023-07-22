NH Man Settles Drunken High-Speed Chase Charges
Buy Now

Lyford Parker

A New Hampshire man who fled police at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour reached a plea agreement with prosecutors just before his trial was scheduled to begin in Essex Superior Court.

Lyford Parker, 56, pleaded guilty to eluding law enforcement officers, driving with a license suspended for DUI and drunken driving in exchange for a sentence of 18 months to seven years, all suspended, except for 18 months to serve in prison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments