NH Officials Release Name Of Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

Authorities respond to a shooting incident in Dalton, N.H., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald released the name of the Trooper that was shot during an incident the night of Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Dalton, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill was shot and also discharged his firearm during the incident. Trooper Merrill remains hospitalized where he is being treated for gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

