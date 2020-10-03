The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands has released the draft of the 2020 New Hampshire State Forest Action Plan and is seeking public review and comment through Oct. 15.

The State Forest Action Plan is a 10-year strategic plan for New Hampshire’s forests that provides long‐term, comprehensive and coordinated strategies for addressing the challenges and opportunities facing New Hampshire’s forests today.

