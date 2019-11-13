The NH State Police is supporting the US Marine Corps with their annual Toys for Tots Campaign and the public is asked to contribute to the cause.
The State Police will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children this holiday season. The collection drive runs through Dec. 8.
