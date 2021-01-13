Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The North Country Public Health Region, in conjunction with its partners, have taken delivery of state-issued COVID-19 medical-grade refrigerator and freezer with the capacity to store thousands of doses of vaccine designated for both the regional closed points of dispensing and the government-run fixed vaccination site at the National Guard armory in Littleton. As vaccines are delivered by courier, they are inventoried and kept at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Staff distribute vaccines to one of five closed POD locations in Colebrook, Gorham, Haverhill, Lancaster, and Littleton. (Courtesy photo)
Jim Richardson, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the North Country Health Consortium, spoke with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, on Wednesday.
CONCORD — While many North Country healthcare providers and first responders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, two local stakeholders noted shortcomings of the vaccine rollout. The two said they are not seeing enough doses delivered to the North Country and that the public is calling their healthcare organizations in droves to get more information on when exactly they can get vaccinated — information that they usually cannot help with beyond the state’s published timetable.
Jim Richardson, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the North Country Health Consortium, and William Gessner, a doctor at Coos County Family Health Services, voiced their concerns at an online discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, on Wednesday.
