The Fourth of July is a Sunday this year, creating an extra-long weekend of activities for many. But the holiday and its related celebrations also brings with it an increased risk of wildfire ignitions, structural fires and injuries due to burns.
July 4 holiday weekend activities such as campfires, cookouts and fireworks, have the potential to start fires that can quickly get out of control. Even sources not usually associated with starting fires, like overheated landscaping equipment or sparks created by vehicles in fields and forests, can ignite a wildfire, said Chief Steven Sherman of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau.
“More than 90 percent of New Hampshire is still classified as abnormally dry and more than 58 percent is in moderate drought. That means conditions are ripe for wildfires,” he noted. “Already this year, we’ve seen a marked increase in the number of wildfires caused by human behavior as well as in the level of destruction these fires have caused to structures.
“We hope that everyone will keep in mind that many traditional Independence Day activities produce not just flame but also a high level of heat that can ignite fuels and start a fire.”
In New Hampshire, fire permits are required for all open burning, including debris fires, campfires and bonfires. The permits are available online at nhfirepermit.com. Anyone wishing to have or use fireworks should check in advance with local fire departments.
