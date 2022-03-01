PITTSBURG, N.H. — A Candia, N.H. snowmobiler was airlifted by DHART as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 28 on Trail 141 in Pittsburg.
The victim was identified as Amie Jones, 40. The closest Conservation Officer was over an hour away, so a Pittsburg police officer assisted by investigating at the scene of the crash and interviewing witnesses and involved parties.
Medical First Responders determined that additional medical resources would be needed, so a request was made for a med flight by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter.
Jones was transported out of the woods by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue and stabilized by the 45th Parallel Ambulance medics. She was placed in the ambulance and transported to the nearest landing zone where she was then placed in the DHART helicopter and flown to Dartmouth- Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Initial investigation revealed that Jones and members of her family had rented snowmobiles from a local rental agent and had just departed for a ride on the trails. Jones had a passenger on the back of her snowmobile when she crossed over onto the left side of the trail, striking another snowmobiler who was traveling in the opposite direction, then collided with a tree. Jones’s passenger was uninjured. The operator of the machine that Jones struck was also uninjured. This was reportedly the first time Jones has operated a snowmobile.
EMS personnel from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue and 45th Parallel Ambulance responded along with Pittsburg Police.
This is the third rental snowmobile crash in the last three days resulting in serious injury.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.