NHDES: Only Flush Human Waste And Toilet Paper

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) is urging residents to only flush human waste and toilet paper. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of toilet paper for some, which could result in inappropriate items being flushed down the toilet. Municipal wastewater treatment plants, including the NHDES-operated Winnipesaukee River Basin Program (WRBP), are concerned about a possible increase in non-flushable causing clogs in the system.
These materials, such as rags, wipes, paper towels, t-shirts and sheets, can cause damage to municipal wastewater or home septic systems, which can result in costly repairs. Product labels can be misleading. Many items claim to be “flushable,” but they don’t break down easily and can clog sewer and septic systems. The bottom line is that the only safe items to flush are human waste and toilet paper. If you are forced to use something other than toilet paper, please place it in a bag and dispose of it in your trash.
