NHDOT Deems Casella Driveway Permit Application Incomplete
The New Hampshire Waste Management Council on Monday suspended its order on North Country Environmental Services Stage VI landfill expansion in Bethlehem after Casella Waste Systems filed a motion for rehearing. Here on June 3, two waste haulers (red cabs) wait in Franconia for the Trudeau Road landfill to open. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is requesting more information from Casella Waste Systems regarding truck traffic to and from its proposed Granite State Landfill in Dalton as the department remains unconvinced that trucks would not take the shortest route through Littleton.

On Friday, Jim McMahon, assistant District 1 engineer for DOT, issued a letter to Casella stating that traffic estimates and data are still needed and “several items in this letter were requested previously and have not been adequately addressed to issue a permit.”

