LITTLETON — The state of New Hampshire is mulling options for the nine-decade-old bridge that spans the Connecticut River on Route 18 and connects Littleton to Waterford, among them rehabilitating its structures for continued vehicle use or closing the bridge to vehicular traffic to create a multi-use path.

The state has a budget of up to $4.1 million for rehabilitating the bridge.

