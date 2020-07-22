Another election year is upon us, and the Department of Transportation is once again reminding candidates and their campaign workers about proper placement of political signs.

The law prohibits placement of political signs on interstate highways, utility poles, bridges, or highway signs. Any sign that creates a traffic hazard, is on private property without permission from the owner, or restrict a driver’s field of view will be removed. Lastly, candidates are required to remove all political signs by the second Friday following the election, unless the election is a primary and the advertising concerns a winning candidate.

