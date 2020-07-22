Another election year is upon us, and the Department of Transportation is once again reminding candidates and their campaign workers about proper placement of political signs.
The law prohibits placement of political signs on interstate highways, utility poles, bridges, or highway signs. Any sign that creates a traffic hazard, is on private property without permission from the owner, or restrict a driver’s field of view will be removed. Lastly, candidates are required to remove all political signs by the second Friday following the election, unless the election is a primary and the advertising concerns a winning candidate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.