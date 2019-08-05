NHDOT Replaces Box Culvert In Dalton

N.H Department of Transportation crews conduct demolition work Thursday at the site of a new box culvert the department is installing on Route 142 in Dalton. (Photo courtesy of the N.H. Department of Transportation)

Traffic in Dalton will be detoured for the next week as crews from the N.H. Department of Transportation replace a culvert with a new box culvert on Route 142 in the vicinity of French Road.

On July 29, motorists began being detoured over French Road for two weeks and that will continue through Aug. 9.

