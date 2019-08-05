NHDOT Replaces Box Culvert In Dalton

Traffic in Dalton will be detoured for the next week as crews from the N.H. Department of Transportation replace a culvert with a new box culvert on Route 142 in the vicinity of French Road.
On July 29, motorists began being detoured over French Road for two weeks and that will continue through Aug. 9.
