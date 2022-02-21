NHDOT Says Casella Driveway Permit Application Incomplete

Coming on the heels of fresh concerns by area residents about an increase in traffic, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation says the driveway permit application submitted by Casella Waste Systems for its proposed landfill in Dalton is incomplete and the shortest route through Littleton is the route most likely to be used and the company should plan for it.
In the department’s request for more information that comes after a recent application review, DOT cited more than a dozen areas currently incomplete in the application, including how Casella plans to accommodate for an even greater increase in traffic from a drag strip as well as a more recent 500-site campground and an industrial park proposed by the property owner.
For southbound truck traffic, the company has proposed southbound interstates 91 and 93 to eastbound Route 302 through downtown Bethlehem to northbound Route 3 in Carroll to southbound Route 116 through Whitefield to the destination in Dalton that would be accessed via Douglas Drive, near the Littleton-Bethlehem town lines, with the first-quarter mile within the town of Bethlehem.
Northbound traffic is proposed to be routed along northbound Interstate 93 to northbound Route 3 through Carroll to southbound Route 116 in Whitefield.
At a January 2020 scoping meeting, Casella representatives said they want to avoid passing through downtown Littleton.
DOT representatives, however, aren’t certain that would happen.
In his Jan. 26 request for more information, James McMahon, assistant engineer for DOT’s Lancaster-based District 1, said, “Relative to the proposed truck haul route, the district’s position is that the shortest route is the most likely route to be used by vehicles to and from the landfill. The district has concerns that Casella’s self-enforcement proposal to keep the trucks on these routes will not be effective.”
Assuming trash hauler trucks will be using the shortest route from I-93 — with northbound traffic going through Littleton at Exit 41 to Cottage Street/Route 302 and then northbound on Union Street/Route 116 at the Littleton Opera House, and with southbound traffic going through Littleton at Exit 42 to Meadow Street/Route 302 to Union Street — McMahon asked the company to adjust its traffic study accordingly and redistribute traffic volumes according to the routes most likely to be used.
“In addition, please include any necessary adjustments to the proposed intersection of Douglas Drive and to the US-302/NH-116 (Cottage Street/Union Street) intersection,” he said. “Mitigation for shortest route may include modifications to layout, signals, signage and striping at these intersections.”
Casella is also requested to identify the range and more precise size of the long-haul vehicle types that would be used.
As for the drag strip, campground, and industrial Park, McMahon said DOT has not received any information on the additional traffic that would be generated by those projects, which he said need to be included as part of the landfill application.
He recommended the landfill development team discuss those developments with the property owner and include them in Casella’s traffic study if they are to be built within the time frame the landfill would be in operation.
McMahon also said the company needs to provide an update on the planning and construction schedule and on any state or local approvals obtained from the towns of Bethlehem and Dalton.
To date, Casella has not sought local approvals in either town.
With both towns having zoning (Bethlehem has a permanent ordinance and Dalton a current temporary ordinance that could become permanent after a special town meeting in June), some area residents and town officials said local approvals are required.
Casella is also being asked to identify what the increase in heavy trucks will be above the existing (baseline) truck volumes along I-93 so DOT can “estimate if there will be any significant ‘wear and tear’ and an increase in pavement resurfacing frequency along the truck route.”
The department also addressed what has been a concern by some residents about the company’s existing landfill in Bethlehem — big trucks parked alongside roadways during early mornings.
“There is a history of vehicles hauling solid waste destined for the landfill in Bethlehem parking along the state highway shoulders, in particular the on and off ramps of the interstate, while waiting for the landfill facility to open,” said McMahon. “This activity affects maintenance activities, impacts safety, and can cause damage to the highway shoulder.”
The company is asked to describe any measures it can offer to ensure that haul trucks destined for a new landfill will not park along the highway for long periods of time while waiting for the landfill to open.
Also addressed in DOT’s request for more information was trash coming off landfill-bound trucks, which is another concern that has been brought up by some area residents, who say it is a common occurrence for trucks nearing the Bethlehem facility.
“Please describe any measures which will be taken to prevent odors and debris from blowing out of vehicles hauling solid waste to and from the landfill facilities,” said McMahon.
The department’s request for more information comes just days after the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen issued a letter to DOT citing myriad traffic concerns by residents, who spoke at a public input session in December.
The conservation commissions in Dalton and Whitefield, voicing traffic and environmental concerns of their own, also asked DOT to deny Casella a driveway permit.
On Feb. 10, a group of North Country legislators asked DOT to deny the permit.
According to DOT documents, Casella proposes widening Route 116 in the vicinity of Douglas Drive, to include a right-turn deceleration lane on southbound 116, but the company did not provide an analysis.
Casella also did not provide a turn lane warrants analysis for the intersection of Routes 3 and 116 in Whitefield, according to DOT, which concludes that the company’s traffic impact and access study is currently not acceptable.
DOT officials said they also agree that there is a benefit to providing an eastbound acceleration lane on Route 116 for trucks turning left out of Douglas Drive, but they said the company didn’t provide any information to support the proposed length of 810 feet.
The department also asks that Casella provide the most recent 3-year-period crash data for Route 116 between Douglas Drive and Route 3 in Whitefield, for Route 3 between Route 116 in Whitefield and Route 302 in Carroll, for the Route 3 and Route 116 intersection in Whitefield, and for the Route 3 and Route 302 intersection in Carroll.
Casella’s original traffic study was submitted in September 2020 and then revised in July 2021, by TY Lin International, after DOT issued its initial request for more information in January 2021, according to DOT documents.
